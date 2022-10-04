APTPMA elects its office-bearers

FAISALABAD: On conclusion of the annual election for 2022-23 of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), Muhammad Pervez Lala of M/s Shahab Dyeing and Printing Mills, Lahore was elected chairman, while Amjad Jalil of M/s Central Dyeing, Karachi was elected senior vice chairman (SVC), Hafiz Muhammad Asghar of M/s Gillan Dyeing, Faisalabad, Muhammad Imran of M/s Badar Processing, Karachi, and Hafiz Zahid Mahmood of M/s Hafiz Dyeing, Gujranwala, were elected vice chairmen from Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore/Gujranwala respectively.

This was learnt through a PR issued by APTPMA head office secretariat Faisalabad. The official announcement of new office-bearers and members executive committee was made online by the APTPMA’s election commission in Annual General Meeting (AGM) of held through Zoom.

During the first and second phase of APTPMA election, 15 members of executive committee (who constituted 50 percent of the total number) were made to retire from office after completion of two years in conformity with the Trade Organizations Ordinance/Rules 2013 and following 15 members of APTPMA executive committee were elected to replace them for 2022-23 and 2023-24 , commenced from 1st October.

FAISALABAD REGION: Ghulam Jillani of M/s Al-Jillani Textile, Muzzamal Hussain of M/s Muzzamal Dyeing, Muhammad Naveed Sheikh of M/s Faisal Saeed Processing, Naveed Munir of M/s Naveed Munir Dyeing and Shahman Khalid of M/s Golden Facility Textile.

KARACHI REGION: Amjad Jalil of Central Dyeing & Printing Mills, Muhammad Imran of M/s Badar Processing, Muhammad Yaseen of M/s Lucky Industries, Muhammad Rizwan Lakhani of M/s M. Hanif Industries and Rayyan Ahmed Ashraf of M/s KAM International.

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA REGION: Muhammad Pervez Lala of M/s Shahab Dyeing & Printing Mills, Lahore, Sheikh Muhammad Anwer of M/s Zenotextile Incorporation, Amjad Khan of M/s Opera Textile, Lahore, Ghulam Sarwar Bhatti of M/s Al-Umer Dyeing, Gujranwala, and Maqbool Hussain of M/s Sardar Dyeing & Printing Mills, Gujranwala. All (15) newly elected Members Executive Committee would complete their term of two years.

During the third and final stage of APTPMA elections, One Chairman and one Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) and three Vice Chairmen were elected from the newly elected and remaining 50% members of Executive Committee for the year 2021-22 as under: Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) Amjad Jalil of M/s Central Dyeing, Karachi (1) Vice Chairman and Regional Incharge Faisalabad Region, Hafiz Muhammad Asghar of M/s Gillan Dyeing (2) Vice Chairman & Regional Incharge Karachi Region Muhammad Imran of M/s Badar Processing and (3) Vice Chairman & Regional Incharge Lahore/Gujranwala Region, Hafiz Zahid Mahmood, of M/s Hafiz Dyeing, Gujranwala.

Finally, Muhammad Pervez Lala of M/s Shahab Dyeing & Printing Mills, Lahore was elected Chairman. The most outstanding feature of the elections was that all the candidates were declared elected unopposed. On conclusion of the elections, the newly elected Chairman APTPMA Muhammad Pervez Lala, expressed his sincere thanks to all the members of the association for reposing confidence on him. He pledged that he would continue his struggle to resolve the issues faced by the textile industry and leave no stone unturned for promoting and development of the textile processing industry of the country.

Muhammad Pervez Lala also requested the Federal Govt to ensure the continuation of regionally competitive reduced prices of electricity and gas to the export oriented textile industry to boost our economy and export. Main feature of the APTPMA elections was that all the office bearers and executive committee members were elected unopposed ever since the inception of this Association, which is a record achievement.

