Chakor Ventures honours heroes of Commonwealth Games 2022

Press Release Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: To honour the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Chakor Ventures, an emerging real estate developer from Islamabad, held a reward ceremony on 1st October at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Chakor Ventures aims to elevate the architectural landscape of Pakistan with its high-rise projects. Chakor Ventures is all set to begin the development of its first commercial project, in the heart of Islamabad, Blue Area called CITADEL 7.

The event was organised by the management of Chakor Ventures to appreciate the Commonwealth Games 2022 winners, of whom in attendance were Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, Arshad Nadeem, Zaman Anwar, Muhammad Inam, Muhammad Sharif Tahir, and Inayat Ullah. Other honourees at the ceremony were Chakor Ventures’ President Muhammad Asad Khan, Managing Director Muhammad Bilal Khan, and the CEO, Muhammad Abbas Khan.

The event featured a speech from the CEO of Chakor Ventures, followed by the prize distribution ceremony, winners’ interviews, and a luncheon.

Gold Medal winners were awarded Rs 300,000, Silver Medal winners received Rs 200,000, and Rs 100,000 was given to the Bronze Medal winners.

