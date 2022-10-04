AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 200 village council chiefs announce decision to join PTI

Press Release Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Over 200 village and Neighbourhood Council Chairmen have announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Hazara and Southern Regions of the province in addition to expressing firm conviction to support PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his upcoming Azadi March.

In a grand joining ceremony held here at the Chief Ministers House, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan stated that all opposition parties of PDM are being left alone by Pakistani citizens and soon all of the imported and corrupt political leaders will be wiped out from the political landscape of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister stated that the current Federal Cabinet has withheld funds of the provincial government especially the developmental budget of erstwhile FATA.

Mahmood Khan expressed firm conviction that the provincial government will use every mean possible to get its due share from the federal government adding that the indifferent attitude and political victimization of the federal government is not acceptable and is tantamount to promoting discrimination among the provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan PDM opposition parties Imran Khan FATA

Comments

1000 characters

Over 200 village council chiefs announce decision to join PTI

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories