Over 200 village council chiefs announce decision to join PTI

PESHAWAR: Over 200 village and Neighbourhood Council Chairmen have announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Hazara and Southern Regions of the province in addition to expressing firm conviction to support PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his upcoming Azadi March.

In a grand joining ceremony held here at the Chief Ministers House, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan stated that all opposition parties of PDM are being left alone by Pakistani citizens and soon all of the imported and corrupt political leaders will be wiped out from the political landscape of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister stated that the current Federal Cabinet has withheld funds of the provincial government especially the developmental budget of erstwhile FATA.

Mahmood Khan expressed firm conviction that the provincial government will use every mean possible to get its due share from the federal government adding that the indifferent attitude and political victimization of the federal government is not acceptable and is tantamount to promoting discrimination among the provinces.

