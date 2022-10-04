AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian rupee slides towards record low

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee tumbled towards record lows on Monday amid frail risk sentiment and as oil importers ramped up dollar demand expecting a jump in crude prices, with traders adding that the central bank tried to stem the local currency’s losses.

The partially convertible rupee declined 0.65% to 81.8725, falling in line with its Asian peers. It fell up to 81.9175 during the session, just shy of a record low of 81.95 hit last week.

Traders said the Reserve Bank of India sold dollars at 81.85-81.90 levels to curb the depreciation in the currency.

Stocks fell heavily as oil jumped 4% after reports said producer club OPEC+ was considering slashing output to support a recent downturn in prices.

“A significant surge in crude oil prices is leading to a lot of dollar demand by oil importers (in India) and that is weighing on the domestic currency,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

Now, there are concerns around foreign portfolio flows into equities, which is further pressurising the rupee, she added, saying the OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday would be a key event.

The move in the crude market only added to investors’ worries about aggressive interest rate hikes leading to a global recession, and sparked a beeline out of risk assets.

Indian stocks shed 1.2%, accelerating losses towards the end of the session, as European stock indexes plunged.

OPEC+ Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee slides towards record low

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories