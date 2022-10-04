AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt requests further delay in Karachi LG polls

BR Web Desk Published 04 Oct, 2022 12:01am
Follow us

The Sindh government Monday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of local government (LG) polls in the province for the third time, citing the shortage of personnel to provide security during polling, Aaj News reported.

The second phase of the local body elections in Sindh was originally scheduled to take place in July, but the ECP postponed the polling due to rains and flood situation in the province.

In the letter to the ECP, the Sindh government maintained that police personnel were engaged in rescue and relief work in the flood-hit districts of the province and were not available for security in the local government elections.

“The enormous shortfall of manpower required for Local Govt elections phase 2 cannot be met without deployment of the police force from interior Sindh which is unavailable for three months due to flood relief activities,” the provincial government informed the election commission while quoting police chief’s summary.

ECP schedules Karachi local bodies elections for October 23

The report said Karachi police currently have 23,000 policemen and for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase, there is a need for 39,000 cops.

Mentioning that the police has asked for a postponement of three months, the Sindh government urged the ECP to coordinate with relevant authorities.

It may be noted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a written reply from the ECP on the petitions filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the delay in holding the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh by October 25.

Last month, the ECP announced that the local bodies elections in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23.

“The dates for local bodies elections in nine districts of Hyderabad will be announced later,” the ECP said in a statement.

Sindh Government ECP LG polls in Sindh Karachi LG elections

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt requests further delay in Karachi LG polls

IHC dismisses contempt notice against Imran Khan

Pakistan’s growth model facilitates only the top 1% elite: Miftah Ismail

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid 'second wave of death and destruction'

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

PM refuses to launch monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid, says application requires details

LHC dimisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Kremlin prefers ‘balance’ after Putin ally suggests using nuclear bomb in Ukraine

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Pakistan voices serious concern over deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

Oil jumps more than $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Read more stories