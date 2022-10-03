Pakistan voices serious concern over deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

Pakistan on Monday urged India to desist from targeting the true representatives of the "Kashmiri people by means of illegal incarcerations and mischievous implications in fictitious cases in a bid to stifle" their voice.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan was seriously concerned over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah.

He said the Indian Charge d' Affaires in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and conveyed serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of the Hurriyat leader who has been incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years.

He further said that the Charge d' Affaires was told that the Indian authorities' failure to provide adequate medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah, who has been diagnosed with renal cancer, is extremely disappointing. “As a result of this negligence, Mr. Shah’s condition is worsening and the cancer is spreading to other parts of his body,” it said.

The spokesperson said that it was noted with deep regret that despite repeated appeals by the family of Altaf Ahmed Shah, including letters addressed to the Indian Prime Minister, no action has been taken with regard to his health condition.

He said the Indian government's callousness is evident from the fact that Shah has still not been hospitalized. Despite the doctor's advice to arrange his diagnostic tests urgently in order to assess the extent of the disease, the tests were carried out after inordinate delays.

Iftikhar said it is deplorable that the Indian authorities continue to deny his family permission to meet him.

"The court hearing of his bail plea on humanitarian grounds is also being delayed. It is evident that Mr. Shah is being victimized and punished for being the son-in-law of revered Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani," the statement said.

He said the Charge d' Affaires was told to convey to the Government of India about Pakistan's demand that Altaf Ahmed Shah is immediately provided medical attention and released from prison.