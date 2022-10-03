AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Valentino set to launch first-ever exhibition in the Middle East

BR Life & Style Published 03 Oct, 2022 02:40pm
Veteran Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani poses during the opening of his exhibition at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome July 6, 2007. Photo: Reuters.
Veteran Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani poses during the opening of his exhibition at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome July 6, 2007. Photo: Reuters.
Follow us

Italian couture brand Valentino will be launching its very first fashion exhibition in the Middle East, in Doha, Qatar, reported The National on Sunday.

Titled 'Forever Valentino', the show will be held in M7, Doha's cultural hub.

The show will be both a retrospective – looking back at the work of founder Valentino Garavani – as well as contemporary, examining the work of its current creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Garavani spent 46 years at the helm of his namesake label, stepping away in January 2008. He presented his very first couture collection in 1962 at the Pitti Palace in Florence.

Garavani then passed the baton to the joint partnership of Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri. That collaboration continued until 2016, when Grazia Chiuri left to design for Dior couture.

Piccioli has now been single-handedly presiding for Valentino for the past six years, and has been busy shaping Valentino to stay true to its dna, while also remaining relevant within the current fashion climate.

The label is known for its feminine and flamboyant designs, with the color red becoming something of a trademark, although the house recently collaborated with Pantone with a collection done completely in a unique shade of pink.

For the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection, Valentino collaborated with the Pantone Color Institute in order to create a unique identity, coming up with a shade of pink for the collection. This collection came to be known as the ValentinoPinkPPCollection.

Photo: Valentino
Photo: Valentino

Valentino was bought by a Qatari group in 2012 for about $857 million, and quite a few pieces from its priceless haute couture collections across the decades is going on display for the first time in the region, according to The National.

'Forever Valentino' is slated to run from October 28 to April 1 at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

MENA Doha Valentino

Comments

1000 characters

Valentino set to launch first-ever exhibition in the Middle East

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Oil jumps nearly $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's remarks on terrorism

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

Read more stories