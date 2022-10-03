Maryam Nawaz should be given back passport: LHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Monday the deputy registrar (judicial) to return Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz's passport, Aaj News reported.

A full bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh took up Maryam's petition today.

During the hearing, the deputy attorney general and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lawyer told the court that neither the federal government nor the accountability watchdog had any objections to Maryam's passport being returned.

The full bench was constituted after several judges recused themselves from hearing the petition of Maryam for personal reasons. Maryam had sought recovery of her passport surrendered to the court for bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The petitioner contended that she had surrendered her passport in addition to surety bonds for bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills inquiry initiated by the NAB.

In her petition, Maryam said she remained in the custody of NAB for 48 days but it failed to complete its investigation or file a reference before the trial court, despite a lapse of four years.

She had willingly returned to the country to serve the sentence in other NAB cases, the PML-N leader said.

She also said she was in dire need to go abroad to attend and inquire after the health of her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, who is in London.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted Maryam and her husband Captain Safdar (retired) in the Avenfield case, four years after their conviction.

On July 6, 2018, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in the Avenfield Apartment case and given them a prison terms of ten years, seven years, and one year, respectively. The court had later suspended their sentences.

