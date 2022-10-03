AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
AVN 76.79 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.49%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
EFERT 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
EPCL 55.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.13%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.47%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.17%)
TRG 132.20 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.6%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.96%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,130 Increased By 30.3 (0.74%)
BR30 15,688 Increased By 155.2 (1%)
KSE100 41,287 Increased By 158.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,459 Increased By 121.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper snaps 4-session winning streak on risk-off sentiment

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:33am
Follow us

Copper prices snapped four sessions of gains to edge lower on Monday, as the prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes globally and tightening monetary stimulus soured risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3% at $7,464.50 a tonne, as of 0337 GMT, aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,151 a tonne, lead shed 0.9% to $1,891.50 a tonne and tin lost 1.4% to $20,350 a tonne.

Federal Reserve officials have continued in the past week to beat the drum for an aggressive campaign to lower the highest levels of inflation seen in the United States in 40 years.

With US data signalling stubborn inflation, traders expect more aggressive rate hikes that could hurt global economic growth and demand for metals.

Copper rebounds from two-month low as dollar weakens

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday in China from Oct. 1 until Oct. 7.

LME zinc rose 0.6% on fears of further smelter shutdowns.

US Federal Reserve Copper prices London Metal Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Copper snaps 4-session winning streak on risk-off sentiment

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee gains marginally against US dollar

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

Read more stories