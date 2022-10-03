Copper snaps 4-session winning streak on risk-off sentiment

Copper prices snapped four sessions of gains to edge lower on Monday, as the prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes globally and tightening monetary stimulus soured risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3% at $7,464.50 a tonne, as of 0337 GMT, aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,151 a tonne, lead shed 0.9% to $1,891.50 a tonne and tin lost 1.4% to $20,350 a tonne.

Federal Reserve officials have continued in the past week to beat the drum for an aggressive campaign to lower the highest levels of inflation seen in the United States in 40 years.

With US data signalling stubborn inflation, traders expect more aggressive rate hikes that could hurt global economic growth and demand for metals.

Copper rebounds from two-month low as dollar weakens

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday in China from Oct. 1 until Oct. 7.

LME zinc rose 0.6% on fears of further smelter shutdowns.