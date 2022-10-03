Ukraine claimed full control of Russia’s eastern logistics hub Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain in weeks, setting the stage for further advances aimed at cutting Russia’s supply lines to its battered troops to a single route.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Lyman

Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia’s Chechnya region, said on Saturday Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after the loss of Lyman.

Russia said its troops had withdrawn from Lyman to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine’s army.

The recapture of Lyman in the Donetsk region is a key factor for “further de-occupation” in the neighbouring Luhansk region, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Ukraine’s capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and are able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Russian parliament

Zaporizhzhia

Diplomacy

Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal to Putin to stop “this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences.

Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks.

EU country leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday.