IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

TAXILA: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has given new life to the cypher.

Addressed a big public gathering here Sunday, Imran Khan thanked the people of Taxila for attending the PTI public gathering. “Taxila has never witnessed such a big participation of women in any public gathering.”

He praised PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan for firmly standing with him in every difficult time.

Imran Khan challenged the rulers to arrest him instead of giving threats. “This is the movement of real independence and we are ready to face jails. I am ready to go to jail and my nation, as well. We are not afraid of jail.”

He said that the nation is ready to sacrifice their lives for ‘real independence’.

Regarding the cypher issue, the PTI chief said, “The copies of the cypher were sent to the National Security Committee (NSC), National Assembly, chief justice and the president. They (current rulers) had termed the cypher a lie.”

“I want to thank Maryam Nawaz who never tells truth to give new life to cypher. I want to thank you for proving my statements (regarding the cipher) true.”

“They stage a new drama now that the cypher is missing. Maryam Bibi! The cypher is not missing but you should ask the foreign ministry as the copy of the cypher is still there. The master copy of the cypher is still present in the foreign office.”