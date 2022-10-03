IK granted pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday approved the pre-arrest bail of PTI chief Imran Khan, a day after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry and police officers during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

The IHC granted protective bail to Imran Khan till October 7. Imran’s arrest warrant, dated September 30, was issued by senior civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim.

After issuance of arrest warrant, PTI leaders and workers started gathering at Banigala. According to Islamabad police, after the IHC struck down terror charges from the case registered against Imran, the case was transferred to a sessions court and the PTI chief had not obtained his bail from there. The police also said he had also not attended the last court hearing on the matter and the warrant was issued to ensure his presence.

Subsequently, Imran filed a petition with the IHC on Sunday through his counsel Babar Awan.

In the plea, Imran said that a terrorism case was initially filed against him, however, the charges were later struck down by the high court and the case was transferred.

He alleged that the coalition government had filed a false case against him, the purpose of which was to quash the peaceful movement against the “corruption mafia”.

According to the plea, the purpose of the case was to arrest Imran in order to put an end to a “peaceful political movement.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the PTI leader’s petition and barred Islamabad police from arresting Imran. The court approved Imran’s bail against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs 10,000. The IHC also directed Imran to appear before the court concerned before Friday.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Awan said the IHC had granted the PTI chief “pre-arrest transitory protective bail”, adding “we will turn up at the lower court before Oct 7.” He said he appeared before Justice Kayani and raised a few “factual points” pertaining to the case. “I told him that we had already obtained bail in this case as well as the fact these charges can’t be imposed because they are non-cognisable offences,” he said.

The PTI chief’s counsel said whatever happened on Saturday evening was “very dangerous” as the whole country stood up without any call. “This imported government must see Imran’s power.” He was of the view that lawyers, peasants, labourers, students, youth as well as the whole of Pakistan would take to the streets once the party leader gave the date for his long march. He said it would now be the PTI’s turn to file cases based on “truth and facts”, adding the government won’t be able to lodge cases anymore.

