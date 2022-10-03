AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR gains nearly 5pc during the week

Recorder Review Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee gained nearly 5% during the previous week, appreciating in value across all the five sessions against the US dollar as the return of Ishaq Dar at helm of Pakistan’s economic affairs gave impetus to a bullish sentiment in the money market.

The rupee closed at 228.45 in the inter-bank market, moving almost Rs11.2 higher as the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro, sterling and four other major peers, also moved lower.

Analysts said the return of Dar, widely seen as an advocate of a strong rupee, and measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also reduced speculation activity, evident also by the hefty gains posted by the local currency in the open market.

Spread between the inter-bank and open market also edged towards a minimum, a trend not seen for several weeks.

The appreciation run, which has now gone on for six successive sessions, brings rupee’s monthly loss in September to 4.2% after it earlier inched towards its all-time historic low in the inter-bank market.

Analysts, however, say the appreciation is sentiment-driven, and fundamentals remain the same with SBP-held foreign exchange reserves clocking in at $8 billion and inflows from other sources having not been materialised yet.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 14 rupees for buying and 14.40 rupees for selling against USD, closing at 228 and 230, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 10 rupees for buying and 10.35 rupees for selling, closing at 225 and 227, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 3.20 rupees for buying and 3.35 rupees for selling, closing at 62.70 and 63.20, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 3.45 rupees for buying and 3.50 rupees for selling closing, at 60.80 and 61.40, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 228.60

Offer Close Rs. 229.60

Bid Open Rs. 239.75

Offer Open Rs. 240.75

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 228.00

Offer Close Rs. 230.00

Bid Open Rs. 242.00

Offer Open Rs. 244.40

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy SBP Ishaq Dar US dollar finance minister Pakistan Rupee

Comments

1000 characters

PKR gains nearly 5pc during the week

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories