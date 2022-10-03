BISP cash support: Rs60bn received by flood-hit families

ISLAMABAD: A total of Rs60.104 billion has been disbursed among 2,404,151 flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to the latest figures issued by the BISP office, payment campsites were kept open even on weekly holiday for smooth disbursement of financial assistance to flood-affected families. Today a total of 25,859 flood-affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood-hit areas.

In Balochistan, 177,565 flood-affected families have received Rs4,439,125,000. 1,670,223 affected families of Sindh have received Rs41,755,575,000. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 265,746 families have received Rs6,643,650,000, whereas, 290,232 families of Punjab have received Rs7,255,800,000. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 385 flood-affected families have also received Rs9,625,000.

