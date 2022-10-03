AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 03, 2022
Pakistan

KPC arranges picnic for members, families

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: On Saturday, a large number of Karachi Press Club members and their families spent the day at Wild Venture Waterpark, where they participated in a wide variety of water-based pursuits and enjoyed a variety of food presented by the press club.

KPC members and their families praised the organisers for their efforts, saying that they had a wonderful time at Wild Venture Park. A number of journalists and media workers commented on how refreshing it was to be a part of event as their professional responsibilities prevents them from taking part in events like this.

KPC President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said one of the club’s strengths is its ability to plan social events for its members. They gave special appreciation to the people who served on the various picnic planning committees, saying that everyone involved had worked tirelessly to ensure that everything went smoothly.

Rizwan Bhatti said the Karachi Press Club will keep on holding events like this.

KPC President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti received a Sindhi cap and Ajrak from Wild Venture Park owner Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati and his son Shah Mir Kalmati.

Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati said, “It is a great privilege for us to host journalists, who are an asset to our country.”

An abundance of eminent journalists, such as Saeed Sarbazi, Aslam Khan, Abdul Waheed Rajpar, Khalil Nasir, Mona Khan, Hanif Akbar, Imtiaz Khan Faran, Humayun Aziz, Musa Kaleem, Hamad Hussain, Naseer Ahmed, Arif Baloch, Nasrullah Chaudhry, and Muneer Ansari were also present on the occasion.



