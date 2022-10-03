Tag der Deutschen Einheit Day of German Unity: Message from H.E. Dr. Ruediger Lotz Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi

TEXT: On October 3, 1990, the two parts of our country were reunited. This year Germany celebrates the 32nd anniversary of unity in peace and freedom. The change in Germany and Eastern Europe also required that our partners in East and West were willing to join us on a peaceful path to overcoming the division of Europe. We remain deeply grateful for this support!

The world has changed in recent decades. Cooperation with our global partners is becoming ever more important. Pakistan is a particularly important partner for us. Last year Germany and Pakistan have celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations. We see Pakistan as a key partner in the region. This year, our Federal Foreign Minister, AnnalenaBaerbock came for a two day visit to Pakistan, discussing bilateral cooperation and regional challenges including Afghanistan with her Pakistani interlocutors. We will continue and expand these contacts at all levels over the coming years.

Germany cooperates with Pakistan in many fields, such as trade,renewable energy or technical and vocational training. Still there is a lot potential and unexplored Avenues in particular climate change. Furthermore, Pakistani students are amongs the largest groups of Asian students at German universties the number of student is increasing on yearly bases.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has been witnessing until recently the damage which a changing climate can imply. Our thoughts are with the victims of the floodings! Germany is supporting and standing with Pakistan in during these difficult times.

I have taken charge of this consulate as Consul General since mid September. I am looking forward to my tenure here and to explore this vibrant dynamic city with my wife and son. I look forward to meeting new people and getting to know the Pakistani culture.

Karachi my new home for the up coming years, is not only the economic center of Pakistan but it is also best linked city metropolis full of diversity, dynamism of culture of life and we are very impressed by that and I think it is a wonderful place to deepen the ties between our two countries. The ties regarding economic relations, the business relations, the cultural relation, the relations and terms of technical cooperations and many other fields.

I will also be travelling soon to Balochistan which has suffered substantially from the consequences of the flood disaster. The German consulate has made a contribution to alleviate the situation somewhat by donating food bags for 1000 families in the Lasbella district.

It will be a huge pleasure for me to work together with our Pakistani partners and strive for an even stronger and fruitful cooperation between our countries. I am happy to be here and I am happy to contribute to deepening the ties between our two countries in the years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022