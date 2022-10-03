AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Tag der Deutschen Einheit Day of German Unity: Message from H.E. Dr. Ruediger Lotz Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi

Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

TEXT: On October 3, 1990, the two parts of our country were reunited. This year Germany celebrates the 32nd anniversary of unity in peace and freedom. The change in Germany and Eastern Europe also required that our partners in East and West were willing to join us on a peaceful path to overcoming the division of Europe. We remain deeply grateful for this support!

The world has changed in recent decades. Cooperation with our global partners is becoming ever more important. Pakistan is a particularly important partner for us. Last year Germany and Pakistan have celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations. We see Pakistan as a key partner in the region. This year, our Federal Foreign Minister, AnnalenaBaerbock came for a two day visit to Pakistan, discussing bilateral cooperation and regional challenges including Afghanistan with her Pakistani interlocutors. We will continue and expand these contacts at all levels over the coming years.

Germany cooperates with Pakistan in many fields, such as trade,renewable energy or technical and vocational training. Still there is a lot potential and unexplored Avenues in particular climate change. Furthermore, Pakistani students are amongs the largest groups of Asian students at German universties the number of student is increasing on yearly bases.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has been witnessing until recently the damage which a changing climate can imply. Our thoughts are with the victims of the floodings! Germany is supporting and standing with Pakistan in during these difficult times.

I have taken charge of this consulate as Consul General since mid September. I am looking forward to my tenure here and to explore this vibrant dynamic city with my wife and son. I look forward to meeting new people and getting to know the Pakistani culture.

Karachi my new home for the up coming years, is not only the economic center of Pakistan but it is also best linked city metropolis full of diversity, dynamism of culture of life and we are very impressed by that and I think it is a wonderful place to deepen the ties between our two countries. The ties regarding economic relations, the business relations, the cultural relation, the relations and terms of technical cooperations and many other fields.

I will also be travelling soon to Balochistan which has suffered substantially from the consequences of the flood disaster. The German consulate has made a contribution to alleviate the situation somewhat by donating food bags for 1000 families in the Lasbella district.

It will be a huge pleasure for me to work together with our Pakistani partners and strive for an even stronger and fruitful cooperation between our countries. I am happy to be here and I am happy to contribute to deepening the ties between our two countries in the years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

German Tag der Deutschen Einheit Day H.E. Dr. Ruediger Lotz

Comments

Comments are closed.

Tag der Deutschen Einheit Day of German Unity: Message from H.E. Dr. Ruediger Lotz Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories