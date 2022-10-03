AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
South Korea National Foundation Day: Message from H.E Suh Sangpyo, Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan

Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
TEXT: Pakistan is a rapidly growing country with more than 220 million population and abundant natural resources. Located between Middle East and Asia and as a country the ancient Silk Road passed through, it is geopolitically getting more important. Moreover, Pakistan, where the Indus Civilization began, has a rich and diverse cultural heritage such as the Mohenjo Daro civilization, the Ganhdara Buddhist arts and Islamic traditions.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 1983, the bilateral ties between the two countries have been enlarged substantially in the areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation. Nevertheless, considering the immense potential of Pakistan, the current level of ties is not sufficient and needs to be upgraded.

The Korean Embassy will spare no efforts to support all the people who are interested in enhancing relations between Korea and Pakistan. Please feel free to contact us.

Thank you

south korea South Korea National Foundation Day H.E Suh Sangpyo

