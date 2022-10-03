AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 03, 2022
South Korea National Foundation Day: Message from H.E Kim Haksung, Consul General of South Korea in Karachi

TEXT: I have attended the pledge ceremony for making a donation for flood victims. I am very happy to have ...
Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
TEXT: I have attended the pledge ceremony for making a donation for flood victims. I am very happy to have witnessed this warm-hearted humanitarian event. It was really meaningful event.

Our Korean renowned company in Karachi, Lotte Chemical, will provide relief items in value of 20,000,000 Rupees.

I was informed from the chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent that flood victims are in very miserable conditions. In particular pregnant women and newborn babies are in very vulnerable situation. It was really heartbreaking.

In difficult situation we must have a great sympathy with the affected and show a firm solidarity.

Our Korean government has provided already 300,000 US$ for the victims of this record-breaking natural disaster as an emergency aid.

But it is not enough. Our government is now considering additional contribution.

We must pray for the people who are suffering in Pakistan.

God bless Pakistan!!

God bless Pakistani people!!

