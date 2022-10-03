AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Highlighting South Korea-Pakistan business potential

Tariq Shafi, Chairman Pakistan Korea Business & Friendship Council TEXT: We wish Korea a very Happy National...
Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
TEXT: We wish Korea a very Happy National Foundation Day and join their celebrations on behalf of Lords Impex, Sole Agents of Kumho Tire.

Korea and Pakistan became independent in 1945 and 1947 respectively and have built the relations on trust since 1968 at Consul General Level. Although Pakistan set up official diplomatic relations with Korea in 1983, they have maintained a healthy relationship since independence from backing each other in the UN assembly to helping each other in crises.

Lords Impex is one of the first few companies to introduce very important Korean product in Pakistan. We started marketing Kumho Tires of Korea 40 years ago, which became then a household name in Pakistan.

It is very satisfactory that trade with Korea is increasing day by day, however, the trade balance currently is extremely in favor of Korea so a lot of work has to be done from our side to enhance the exports to Korea.

We believe that there should be a single country Korean exhibition in Pakistan so people get more and more openings to do business in various fields and in return, there should be a single country Pakistan exhibition in Korea so that the Korean people know more about our products and business potentials.

We have seen in recent times that the Pakistani Diaspora community in Korea is increasing but we still believe that the Korean market has a lot of opportunities for potential Pakistani labor both skilled and unskilled.

In this regard, Pakistan Korea Business and Friendship Council (PKBFC) is ready to play a role to improve bilateral trade between our 2 great countries.

Pakistan Korea Friendship Zindabad!

Tariq Shafi, Chairman Pakistan Korea Business & Friendship Council, CEO Lords Impex

