AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

A strong foundation creates a strong nation

Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

TEXT: It is an honor for us at Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited to be celebrating National Foundation Day of Korea with the nation that has achieved remarkable success through its resilience and technological advancements over the years. The Hyundai Nishat family continues to wish for and hope for a thriving future for the nation of South Korea.

Over the years, the people of this great nation went above and beyond to achieve great success despite numerous difficulties. They have achieved remarkable success in combining rapid economic growth with significant poverty reduction to become the prosperous economic powerhouse it is today.

South Korea's economy is ranked as the 10th largest in the world and the 4th largest in Asia. Moreover, the state is the seventh largest exporter in the world, setting a laudable example for many other developing nations to follow. With over half of South Korea's GDP comprising exports, it has established itself as an advanced high-tech nation thanks to the presence of numerous well-known global conglomerates, including Hyundai Motor Company.

Since 1983, Pakistan and South Korea have nourished their diplomatic relations. In these 40 years, South Korean investors have made significant investments in the Pakistani industry, enhancing the relationship between the two nations. The partnership between Hyundai Motor Company and Nishat Group has made an indelible mark on the Pakistani market, which has become the benchmark for technology, innovation, and high value for money for consumers.

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited is committed to foster the technological advancements in Pakistan by building a strong and productive relationship with our South Korean partners in implying an innovation drive powered by advanced technical prowess.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

south korea GDP growth Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited

Comments

Comments are closed.

A strong foundation creates a strong nation

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories