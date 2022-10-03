A strong foundation creates a strong nation

TEXT: It is an honor for us at Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited to be celebrating National Foundation Day of Korea with the nation that has achieved remarkable success through its resilience and technological advancements over the years. The Hyundai Nishat family continues to wish for and hope for a thriving future for the nation of South Korea.

Over the years, the people of this great nation went above and beyond to achieve great success despite numerous difficulties. They have achieved remarkable success in combining rapid economic growth with significant poverty reduction to become the prosperous economic powerhouse it is today.

South Korea's economy is ranked as the 10th largest in the world and the 4th largest in Asia. Moreover, the state is the seventh largest exporter in the world, setting a laudable example for many other developing nations to follow. With over half of South Korea's GDP comprising exports, it has established itself as an advanced high-tech nation thanks to the presence of numerous well-known global conglomerates, including Hyundai Motor Company.

Since 1983, Pakistan and South Korea have nourished their diplomatic relations. In these 40 years, South Korean investors have made significant investments in the Pakistani industry, enhancing the relationship between the two nations. The partnership between Hyundai Motor Company and Nishat Group has made an indelible mark on the Pakistani market, which has become the benchmark for technology, innovation, and high value for money for consumers.

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited is committed to foster the technological advancements in Pakistan by building a strong and productive relationship with our South Korean partners in implying an innovation drive powered by advanced technical prowess.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022