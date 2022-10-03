South Korean ambassador hands over first batch of flood relief items

The Ambassador of Korea, Suh Sangpyo handed over the first batch of urgently needed relief items to Provincial Minister for Relief & Rehabilitation, Rasool Bux Chandio in a ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, ambassador staled that this first shipment of relief items donated by the Government of Korea consisted of approximately 300,000 water purification tablets, 30,000 emergency blankets, and various other essential relief items. He went on to say that second shipment of relief items consisting of family sized tents, collapsible water bags, and thermal blankets was also on route via a cargo ship which will be docked at Karachi Sea Port no later than October 16.

The Ambassador apprised the media that in addition to the in-kind donations by the Government of Korea, which amounts to USD 300,000 and Korean private sector companies and associations working in Pakistan, have collectively donated over USD 500,000 so far for the flood victims. The Ambassador whilst greatly appreciating the crucial role being played by the NDMA and the Government of Pakistan to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims, also extended his sincere appreciation to the Korean Association of Pakistan, Jogye Order, K-Water, Mira Power, LH, KOAK, KA-Power, PK International Food, KEPCO Plant Services & Engineering, Samsung Electronics Pakistan, Lotte Chilsug Beverages, Lotte Engineering and Construction, and Lotte Chemical, who in addition to their cash donations, have also continued to distribute essential food items, shelters, and medicines directly to the affected local populations and to the non-govern-mental organizations involved in the relief efforts. Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saqib Rauf, and Consul General of Korean Consulate in Karachi, Kim Haksung, and senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were also present at the ceremony.

