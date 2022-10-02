AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 02, 2022
Army Chief meets with UN chief’s military advisor during US visit

  • General Birame Diop acknowledges Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary counter-terrorism achievements
BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 04:47pm
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nations (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General during an official visit to the United States (US), the military's media wing said on Sunday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, and the overall regional security situation including natural disasters caused by floods in Pakistan came under discussion, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

"COAS appreciated the role of the office of UN military advisor in promoting UN core values and their response during crises," the statement said.

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

During the meeting, the UN military advisor expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes.

He offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and assured full support to the flood victims in Pakistan.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in the counter-terrorism domain, the statement said.

COAS Bajwa is visiting the US at the invitation of the US Department of Defence. However, military sources said that this would be a routine visit. The agenda of the visit has not been shared though.

