National Day: PM greets Chinese leadership, people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and the Chinese people on the National Day of China.

The prime minister took to Twitter to convey his greetings to the Chinese leadership and people on the country’s national day.

“The peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and a paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world,” he stated. The prime minister added that China offers a promise of hope to the developing world beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food, and energy.

He said the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritises cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in formation of a Community of Common Destiny.

“Personally, I am deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. This explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty,” he added.

The prime minister further stated that Pakistan can also lift itself out of crises by focusing more on work.

“At this stage in our national life, work, work and work alone can lift us out of crises,” he tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022