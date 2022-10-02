New SSGC subsidiary company incorporated

KARACHI: SSGC Alternate Energy (Private) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary company of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has been incorporated as a Private Limited Company, under the Companies Act 2017.

The business model of SSGC Alternate Energy will mainly revolve around the alternate energy projects such as renewable or environmental friendly fuel like Biogas/Biomethane, electricity generation from thermal energy, futuristic energy projects like coal to gas production and hydrogen production.

Furthermore, the company has plans to deal in waste water treatment and transportation and other energy projects as the subsidiary deems appropriate.

