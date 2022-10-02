Recent rains, floods 300 people killed, 9,463 houses damaged across KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: More than 300 people have died and 9,463 houses were damaged in flood and rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during monsoon 2022, according to the data shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued here on Saturday.

As many as 306 people had died and 369 people were injured as a result of various accidents of monsoon floods throughout the province since 15th June 2022.

PDMA said that 37,525 houses have been destroyed completely while 53,938 have damaged partially in the province. Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that due to early warning system, the PDMA, district administration evacuated around 406,538 persons to safer places.

Similarly, 69,775 persons are rescued via rescue operation, family tents were provided to 53,311 individuals, tarpaulin sheets to benefit 24,831 individuals apart from it 28,020 blankets, 26,754 mattresses 14,718 kitchen sets, 17,944 hygiene kits, 15,743 water containers, 15,383 plastic mats, 1,240 life-saving jackets, and 10,998 mosquito nets, 971 searchlights and 9,805 pillows have been distributed. 811 km roads out of 964 km are restored.

PDMA has already released Rs 1,752 million to the district administrations since July to deal with the emergency situation. As per policy, the fund can be utilized for compensation of the victims and relief activities, the DG added.

KP govt developed an app for reporting of these assessments and using all resources for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022