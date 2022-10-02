AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan team ready for first match of tournament today

Muhammad Saleem Published 02 Oct, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: After undergoing a 10-day camp at the Country Club, Muridke and three days of intense practice and preparations in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Pakistan team ready for action with their first match of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup taking place from Sunday (today) against Malaysia at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS).

Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan team eager to showcase their talent, skill and temperament in the shortest format of the game.

The seven-team tournament follows a round-robin format where each team will play the other once before the top four sides qualify for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be played on 15th October.

Pakistan will take on defending champions and host Bangladesh on 3rd October whereas the game against India is scheduled on 7th October.

Pakistan finished on the third spot in the last edition of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2018-19.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “The conditions here are the same as at home, the pitches will help the spinners. We will try to make full use of the conditions and get our momentum going and start on a winning note. The tournament’s format gives us a number of matches, providing us a great help to prepare for next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

She said: “We are not going to take any team lightly and try to execute ourselves well to win tomorrow’s match. Right-handed batter Sidra Amin is included in the side as an opener in place of out-of-form Iram Javed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bismah Maroof ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan team ready for first match of tournament today

Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

Remarks against woman judge: Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

PML-N vows to take leaked audiotapes, purported cypher to logical end

China pledges over $90m for flood-hit Pakistan

World rallies in solidarity with Iran protests over Mahsa Amini death

CPHGC seeks revision in Nepra’s coal price notification

FBR working on new tax incentives for Chinese cos

World Bank may allow 22-month extension of NTMP-1 closing date

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response

Read more stories