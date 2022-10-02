ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan team ready for first match of tournament today

LAHORE: After undergoing a 10-day camp at the Country Club, Muridke and three days of intense practice and preparations in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Pakistan team ready for action with their first match of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup taking place from Sunday (today) against Malaysia at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS).

Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan team eager to showcase their talent, skill and temperament in the shortest format of the game.

The seven-team tournament follows a round-robin format where each team will play the other once before the top four sides qualify for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be played on 15th October.

Pakistan will take on defending champions and host Bangladesh on 3rd October whereas the game against India is scheduled on 7th October.

Pakistan finished on the third spot in the last edition of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2018-19.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “The conditions here are the same as at home, the pitches will help the spinners. We will try to make full use of the conditions and get our momentum going and start on a winning note. The tournament’s format gives us a number of matches, providing us a great help to prepare for next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

She said: “We are not going to take any team lightly and try to execute ourselves well to win tomorrow’s match. Right-handed batter Sidra Amin is included in the side as an opener in place of out-of-form Iram Javed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022