Minister urges UAF scientists to draft agri proposals on scientific basis

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has urged the scientists of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to formulate agricultural policy recommendations on scientific basis keeping in view the ground realties and the challenges. These scientific agricultural recommendations will ensure increase in production as well as rural development and help in eradication of poverty.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting on agriculture policy held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He directed UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan to constitute a committee to formulate agricultural recommendations so steps can be taken to tackle the uprising challenges of agriculture sector.

He said that our agriculture sector was facing different problems like seeds, traditional method of cultivation, soil fertility and irrigation are causing instability in production. If the Seed Act-2015, is implemented as per its spirit, it will help in controlling problems like defective seeds, he maintained.

