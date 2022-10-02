CM reviews Model Town case, vows to provide justice to victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday chaired a meeting, which reviewed the Model Town tragedy.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn attended the meeting. Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Provincial Secretary Law, Secretary Information of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Noor Ullah Siddiqui and other officials also attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the CM stated that all aspects of justice will be fulfilled in the Model Town case and the affectees of Model Town tragedy will be provided with justice at any cost.

He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the oppressed families of Model Town tragedy adding that those responsible for committing Model Town tragedy will be brought in the court of law.

“We will become successful before Allah Almighty and the people by fulfilling the responsibility of justice in the Model Town tragedy,” he said.

The CM vowed to utilise all possible steps to provide assistance to the affectees of Model Town tragedy and the decision to make a JIT will be made in the light of the court orders. He stated that after the occurrence of Model Town tragedy, we reached their first of all and redressed the public grievances.

