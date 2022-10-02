‘New era’ as Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline starts pumping

SOFIA: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday hailed a “new era” as a long-awaited pipeline began pumping gas, amid the EU’s efforts to wean itself off Russian energy.

The Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), a 182-kilometre (113-mile) trans-boundary pipeline was designed to help Bulgaria, which has for years been heavily dependent on Russian gas, obtain energy from other sources.

It officially opened in July, but did not start operations until Saturday.

“Today a new era for Bulgaria and southeast Europe begins,” von der Leyen said during a ceremony in Sofia.

“Bulgaria used to receive 80 percent of its gas from Russia. That was before Russia decided to launch an atrocious war against Ukraine and an energy war against Europe,” she said.