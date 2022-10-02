Tokyo rubber

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged lower on Friday, tracking weaker domestic equities and Shanghai market, but positive sentiment over data showing domestic factory output growth capped the losses.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for March delivery was down 0.9 yen, or 0.4%, at 226.7 yen ($1.57) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark contract has declined about 0.8% for the week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 170 yuan, or 1.3%, at 13,100 yuan ($1,838) per tonne.