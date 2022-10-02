LONDON: Zinc prices climbed on Friday, lifted by fears of further smelter closures owing to high power prices, while some other metals gained after better than expected Chinese factory data.

Three-month zinc was the biggest gainer on the London Metal Exchange (LME), advancing by 1.4% to $2,971 a tonne by 1600 GMT.

“The supply side has really deteriorated in zinc, which is one of the few metals that has quite a big production base in Europe,” said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.