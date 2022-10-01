AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Truss meets Danish counterpart, discuss Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:04pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss met her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Saturday and discussed what they agreed was “sabotage” to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, as well as wind power and security cooperation, Truss’s office said.

“(Frederiksen) updated the Prime Minister on the damage caused to the Nord Stream pipelines last week.

UK’s Truss presses on with ‘controversial’ economic plan, says it’s the right course

They agreed the incidents were clearly an act of sabotage,“ Truss’s office said in a statement. “The leaders agreed that the safety and security of the Baltic Sea is in everyone’s interest,” the statement added.

denmark British Prime Minister Prime Minister Liz Truss Mette Frederiksen

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Truss meets Danish counterpart, discuss Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

Pakistan's case: US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Contempt proceedings: Imran Khan submits affidavit of apology to IHC

NA resignations: PTI moves SC for probe on audio leaks

UK finance minister vows ‘credible plan’ to reduce debt

China offers hope to developing world, says PM Shehbaz on Chinese National Day

Second Revolutionary Guards colonel killed in Iran clashes

Musk previews Tesla's humanoid robot, but cautions it is not ready just yet

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

At first, Dar cuts fuel prices

Read more stories