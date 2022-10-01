AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2022 11:45am
Follow us

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans.

New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity, in a filing at the US Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors.

Cryptoverse: After Merge, ether heads for a $20 billion Shanghai splurge

The lender also listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet and had about 23,000 outstanding loans to retail borrowers totaling $411 million backed by collateral with a market value of $765.5 million in digital assets, as of July 13 this year.

Celsius Bankrupt crypto US Bankruptcy Court

Comments

1000 characters

Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Musk previews Tesla's humanoid robot, but cautions it is not ready just yet

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

Cypher ‘missing’ from PMH, cabinet told

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Read more stories