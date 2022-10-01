Asif Inam elected unopposed as chairman of APTMA

KARACHI: Asif Inam, the unopposed newly-elected central chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), has vowed to restore the viability of the textile industry to ensure growth and sustainability.

The assurance was given while he was delivering his maiden speech on the occasion of 64th Annual General Meeting of APTMA held on Friday through Zoom.

The newly-elected office bearers including senior vice chairman Rehman Naseem, vice chairmen Naveed Ahmed and Asad Shafi and newly elected members of the Central Executive Committee were also present on the occasion. The meeting was largely attended by member mills representing all the regions.

In his address, Asif Inam assured APTMA members that he and his team will not leave any stone unturned for taking forward the agenda of growth and sustainability of the textile industry while ensuring regional competitiveness as APTMA members are suffering from major issues.

He stressed upon the harmony and unity amongst the APTMA members to resolve the issues amicably. “APTMA would be represented in the same fashion as it has been carried on by the previous management,” he added. He further said that he will make all out efforts to build up the image of the APTMA being the premier association of textile industry in Pakistan.

He said it is unfortunate that the textile industry, which is mainstay of economy, leading foreign exchange earner and employment provider through backward and forward linkages, was currently passing through unprecedented period of crisis. Consequently, the capacity to produce over $5 billion worth of exports is already closed.

He said the textile industry has already invested over $5 billion and ready to further invest one billion dollar annually in case the government ensures a congenial environment to double the exports in next five years.

Asif Inam is a senior businessman. He has served APTMA as Vice Chairman and Chairman APTMA Southern Zone for the year 2016to 2018 and 2020 to 2022. He is the Chief Executive of Diamond International Corporation Ltd.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022