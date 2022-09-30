AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zinc gains on potential for further smelter shutdowns

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:29pm
Follow us

LONDON: Zinc prices climbed on Friday, lifted by fears of further smelter closures owing to high power prices, while other metals gained after better than expected Chinese factory data.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 1.9% to $2,986 a tonne by 1010 GMT.

“The supply side has really deteriorated in zinc, which is one of the few metals that has quite a big production base in Europe,” said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.

“It has been particularly hard hit by closures and I think there’s probably more to come on that front.”

Soaring electricity prices in Europe have also triggered cuts in energy-intensive production of aluminium.

Other metals prices gained after factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded unexpectedly in September, returning to growth after two consecutive months of contraction.

“The improved data buoyed market confidence,” said a Chinese copper tube producer source who expects rising demand and tight inventories to remain in the coming month.

Copper bounces as dollar eases, but mood sombre

LME copper added 0.7% to $7,595 a tonne but is set to end the quarter with a loss of about 8%, pressured by dollar strength while the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and China grappled with COVID-19 shutdowns.

Also supporting the market was data showing copper inventories in warehouses monitored by ShFE fell to 30,459 tonnes on Friday for their lowest since Jan. 21 and down 54.3% from 66,661 tonnes on Jul. 1.

A possible LME ban on Russian metal including nickel, aluminium and copper further exacerbated supply concerns.

LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,215 a tonne, lead gained 0.5% to $1,886, nickel was up 1% at $22,560 and tin rose 1.3% to $20,780.

copper market LME Zinc Zinc export ZINC rate

Comments

1000 characters

Zinc gains on potential for further smelter shutdowns

6th successive gain: Rupee closes the week at 228.45 against US dollar

Putin declares annexation of Ukrainian lands in Kremlin ceremony

At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

PM Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar leader of House in Senate

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Pakistan’s REER increases to 94.3 in August

Oil heads for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

Thar Energy Limited's 330MW plant to commence operations from Oct 1

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

Read more stories