AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.54%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.08%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.99%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.41%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.96%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
BR100 4,104 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 15,571 Increased By 103 (0.67%)
KSE100 41,094 Increased By 80.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,320 Increased By 8.1 (0.05%)
London stocks climb on the last day of tumultuous September quarter

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 02:15pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, pulled higher by beaten down energy and bank stocks, as the mood in the market improved after data showed the British economy performed better-than-expected in the second quarter. The export oriented index rose 0.8% at 0837 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1.7%.

The Office for National Statistics said economic output unexpectedly rose by 0.2% in April through June, revised upward from a previous reading of a 0.1% contraction, but remained below its pre-pandemic peak.

“Though it really does not change anything, it does mean the economy is suddenly on a sounder footing and may not be in a technical recession”, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, Oanda. The energy sector was up 1.3%, supported by oil prices that rose on possibilities of crude output cuts by the OPEC+.

Banks gained by 1.5%. Markets climbed on the last day of a week that saw financial chaos spiralling across UK markets following what analysts call a policy tug-of-war between the government and the central bank. “The financial stocks move along with risk appetite in the market. Any type of stabilisation will typically see financials perform well”, Erlam added.

“So, I do think the central bank intervention offered some stability and stopped the bleed to an extent.” Stock markets have been hit globally this year amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation could tip economies into recession.

The FTSE 100 has lost 6.2% so far in 2022 and on pace for second straight quarterly decline.

London stocks slide as policy woes continue

The more domestically oriented FTSE 250 has slumped 8.6% for the July-September period and set to notch its third straight quarterly decline in what will be its longest such losing streak since 2008.

For the month, it shed 10.5% Joules Group surged 37.8% along with the rest of the sector, as the struggling British retailer said that its turnaround plan, focused on boosting profitability, was making good progress.

