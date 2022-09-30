AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has approved M/s Port Qasim Electric Power Company Limited (PQEPCL) proposal for onsite testing of 10 percent Thar coal blending with imported coal as a first step towards conversion of 1,320 MW imported coal project.

Well-informed sources told Business Recorder that a meeting was convened on October 4, 2022 in the PPIB to finalise modalities of 10 percent blending of Thar coal.

According to Managing Director PPIB, his organization approached government of Sindh to conduct a bankable feasibility study on the conversion of imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal. Accordingly, GoS through SECMC engaged consultant Fichtner GmbH KG & Co for conducting the feasibility study.

Subsequently, as per the data provided by PQEPCL Fichtner submitted a preliminary feasibility report for conversion of imported coal-based power plant to Thar coal on June 30, 2022 which was presented to Secretary Power Division on July 9, 2022 in a meeting. In parallel the feasibility study is also being monitored by PPIB-appointed Panel of Experts (PoE) consisting of experts from the government and private sector.

As per findings of the feasibility study submitted by Fichtner, most of the PQEPCL’S plant systems have extra capacities that can handle a certain percentage of Thar Lignite with the exception of limiting equipment, ie, Fuel Gas Desulfurization (FGD), electrostatic precipitator, pulverizer and primary air fans.

PPIB supports 10pc blending of Thar coal for PQEPCL

Fichtner claimed that the power plant can operate at approximately 50% capacity on Thar coal alone without any major modifications and with 20% blending ratio the power plant can operate at 85% of capacity. If 100% operation of the plant on Thar coal is required, then equipment capacities need to be enhanced. The study performed by Fichtner is a desktop study which requires further confirmation through on-site testing.

As directed by Secretary, Power Division in a meeting on July 9, 2022, the feasibility study was shared with PQEPCL for their views and comments. In response, PQEPCL stated that blending of 20% with de-rated capacity of 85% is not a suitable option; however, in their calculations, up to 12% blending can achieve 100% load of the plant.

The PQEPCL further agreed to on-site testing as suggested by Fichtner starting from 10% blending and final blending ratio to be adjusted as per the actual test; however, in their view increase in blending with a decrease load is not a reasonable option at this stage due to power shortages in Pakistan.

The PQEPCL had indicated that Thar coal has high sulphur content that causes erosion of boiler water wall pipe, heating surface, air pre-heater and ID fan which consequently decreases boiler service life. However, it can be avoided with anti-corrosion and other modifications in the system.

Further, blending of Thar coal will increase burden of desulfurization system including but not limited to increase in auxiliary power consumption, O&M cost, reduce system service life and such costs shall be borne by GoP. In addition, site road, coal storage, coal loading and unloading systems also need to be upgraded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Power Division PPIB Thar coal PQEPCL coal imported

Comments

1000 characters

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories