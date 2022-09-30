AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran steps up criticism of Shehbaz, Dar at his AJK rally

NNI Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said that the leaked audio conversation between him and his principal secretary has damaged Shahbaz Sharif’s reputation and not his.

Addressing the public gathering in Muzaffarabad, Imran Khan said that over 100,000 people have sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Kashmir’s independence. He said that he would fight for the Kashmir cause until he is alive.

He added that their government ended all ties with India when Narendra Modi’s government ended Kashmir’s special constitutional status. Trade with India would be beneficial but we did not prefer it over our Kashmiri brothers’ struggle, he added.

Imran Khan thanked Shahbaz Sharif for allegedly leaking his audio conversation with his principal secretary Azam Khan.

The PTI chief said Sindh is submerged in floods while Bilawal Bhutto is touring America. Shehbaz Sharif even begged a female journalist for funds, he added.

Ishaq Dar, who was an absconder for five years, has returned to the country and has been appointed the finance minister, he added. If these powerful people are given NRO, then why are the poor people booked? Imran Khan questioned.

The PTI chief told that the rupee has depreciated 33% since this government took charge. In 2018, Pakistan had its highest current account deficit of over $20 billion.

Addressing the ECP Chief Sultan Sikander Raja, Imran Khan said that if he has any shame, he should resign immediately. He added that the current government reduced Kashmir’s budget from Rs200 billion to Rs60 billion. He urged the people of Kashmir to come out with their families on his call.

Ishaq Dar PTI Imran Khan PTI public gathering audio leaks AJK rally

Comments

1000 characters

Imran steps up criticism of Shehbaz, Dar at his AJK rally

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories