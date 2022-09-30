AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Thursday approved negative adjustment of Rs 4.88 per unit in KE tariff and positive adjustment of paisa 20 per unit in Discos tariff for the August 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Authority comprising Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi, Member Sindh, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Maqsood Anwar Khan officiated both hearings separately. During the hearing on FCA adjustment in FCA of KE the power utility proposed a negative adjustment of Rs 4.467 per unit to refund Rs 7.656 billion to its consumers for August 2022 under FCA mechanism. The main reason for the discount of Rs 4.467 per unit was reduction in mix variance of Rs 2.914 billion, Rs 5.185 billion price variance and positive adjustment of Rs 883 million in Economic Merit Order.

The Authority, however, approved a reduction of Rs 4.88 per unit in FCA for August 2022, after adjustment of Rs 0.256/kWh as difference due to cost, and Rs 0.408/kWh adjustment proposed by Monitoring & Enforcement (M&E) due to underutilization of efficient sources amounting to Rs 32 million and previous adjustment of Rs 668 million. The Authority approved a refund of Rs 6.83 billion for the consumers of KE.

During the hearing, reasons of fault in first unit of RLNG-fired power plant at Port Qasim KE official stated that team of M/s Siemens is working on the unit to sort out the fault which will take a couple of months. However, second unit of plant has been synchronised which is generating 40 MW during testing. Chairman Nepra further noted that he has personally undertook visits to the plant to find out the reasons for the fault.

The KE team also shared its plan to add more cheap electricity in its system so that price of electricity may be reduced.

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

Consumer representatives from Karachi, Aneel Mumtaz, Tanveer Barry, Usman Ali, etc, raised questions about RLNG, load shedding in the city and addition of cheap electricity.

Tanveer Barry, Chairman Power & Gas Sub Committee KCCI observed that after a long time Karachiites have seen a negative impact @ Rs 4.211/unit for August 2022 but consumers can get more benefits if inefficient/expensive power plants of KE are shut down and a shift is made to renewables. KE is generating expensive electricity @ Rs 37.676/unit and purchasing @ Rs 14.032/unit federal government. He proposed that the government should supply 2000 MW to KE instead of 1100 MW from national grid.

The Authority approved an increase of Rs 0.20/kWh in FCA of Distribution Companies (Discos) for the month of August 2022 to recover additional amount of Rs 1.9 billion from consumers. The CPPA-G had sought positive adjustment of Rs 0.22 per unit.

Member Sindh, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, observed that directions of Authority with respect to ECO are not being honoured by the CPPA-G. However, the CEO CPPA-G clarified that a committee seeing ECO list has a different viewpoint due to which position of those plants which are getting gas from Sui companies has not been altered.

His comments angered the Member Sindh who queried as to how an entity can disobey the orders of the Authority.

The representative of NPCC challenged the way the Authority is deducting money under different accounts, saying that the System Operator has to run the system in the light of available resources.

The representative of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) also raised objections on deductions for the fault, which his organisation has not committed. Chairman Nepra assured him that the Authority would look into it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCA KE nepra power tariff DISCOS

Comments

1000 characters

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories