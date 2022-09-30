AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Tahir Amin Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet will take up 11-point agenda including urgent advice relating to the award of the 5th international wheat tender for 0.3 MT.

The meeting will be chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today (Friday), according to the agenda, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder.

The agenda of the meeting will be (i)urgent advice relating to the award of the 5th International wheat tender 2022 opened on 26th September 2022 for 300,000 MT; (ii)import of wheat through Gwadar Seaport; (iii) technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs2 billion in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works under DemandNo”1 28-CapitalOutlayonCivil Works” during the current financial year (2022-23); (iv) fixation of imported urea price; (v) replacement of NRTC tablets used for cabinet portal with the new smart/latest tablets; (vi) revival of revoked petroleum exploration licenses; (vii) assignment of working Interest of M/s Zaver Petroleum Corporation Limited to M/s Orient Petroleum Inc in Bannu West Exploration License/ Block No.337C-13; (viii) grant of extension in the validity period of Development and Petroleum Production Lease of Zamzama covering an area of 535.79 sq km in District Dadu, Sindh; (ix) effective change of control from M/s Eni Pakistan Limited Petroleum (Companies) to Prime International Oil and Gas Company Limited; (x) grant of extension in the Validity Period of Exploration Petroleum Licenses (E.LSL); and (xi) tariff Rationalization for Power Sector – KE.

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

The summary presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding the import of wheat through the Gwadar seaport was deferred by the ECC in its last meeting and included in the agenda for the meeting on Friday.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has proposed to allow TCP to award the contract of imported wheat, initially for three smaller vessels not exceeding 40,000 MT tonnage, for berthing at Gwadar Seaport. The ECC of the Cabinet on May 9, 2022, allowed staggered import of three MMT of wheat and directed the MNFS&R to devise modalities for import.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

