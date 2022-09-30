AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
SNGPL announces Q2 & Q3 profits for FY21-22

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
LAHORE: In a historic development, Sui Northern Gas has announced its highest ever half yearly and nine monthly profits for the period ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

According to the press statement issued here, the profit after tax of Rs6,887 million was declared for second quarter of FY 2021-22 as compared to profit after tax of Rs5,917 million during the corresponding period of last year. EPS of Rs10.86 was achieved as compared to EPS of Rs9.33 during the corresponding period.

For third quarter of FY 2021-22, profit after tax of Rs9,437 million was achieved as compared to profit after tax of Rs8,939 million during the corresponding period of last year. EPS of Rs14.88 was achieved as compared to EPS of Rs14.09 during the corresponding period of last year. The Company has also proposed interim cash dividend of 25% in 2nd quarter of FY 2021-22.

The historic increase in the Company’s profitability came as a result of implementation of UFG Reduction Plan in true letter and spirit under the esteemed leadership of Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani. It is pertinent to mention here that SNGPL was able to bring down UFG both in volume and percentage from 15,011 MMCF (7.56%) and 24,755 MMCF (8.45%) to 13,286 MMCF (7.22%) and 21,248 MMCF (7.79%) in the respective 2nd and 3rd quarters of FY 2021-22.

MD SNGPL Ali J Hamdani in his statement said that he strongly believes in SNGPL’s capability to rise above any challenges which comes its way.

