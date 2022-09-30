UAE envoy, CM agree to start work on Mubarak Centre

LAHORE: Pakistan is our second home and it is our duty to help the flood victims in the hour of difficulty, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, said.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office they discussed bolstering bilateral relations and investment opportunities. It was agreed to start work on Mubarak Centre on Ferozepur Road in Lahore soon.

The UAE ambassador invited Parvez Elahi to visit the United Arab Emirates and added that the Mubarak Centre will further promote cooperation between the two countries.

The CM thanked the UAE leadership and ambassador for their support to the flood victims and said that he is grateful for the relief goods. The rehabilitation of flood-hit people is going on and special medical camps have been set up to prevent epidemics, he said. “We welcome the Dhabi Group’s investment in Mubarak Center and are deeply grateful to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

The project also includes a 7-star hotel, which will accommodate international players; he noted and added that the Mubarak Center and Gaddafi Stadium will be linked. The plan will greatly facilitate international players to come and go to Gaddafi Stadium. During the tournaments, traffic jams will be relieved and traffic will continue to flow, the CM further said.

