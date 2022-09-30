Uplift schemes continuing apace in all districts of Karachi: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the government of Sindh is fully devoted and committed for improving the basic infrastructure of Karachi and for the convenience and easiness of the people development schemes are in full swing in all the districts of the city.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh LG Secretary Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah made a detailed visit to review the ongoing construction works in different areas of the city.

During the visit, the two ministers and secretary LG reviewed the ongoing development and construction works at various sites in the city including Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Buffer Zone, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and others.

The ministers and the secretary inspected the development works in detail and issued instructions for timely completion of the works. The minister said that the scope of development work is being expanded and it would go further wider in coming days.

Nasir Hussain Shah urged the Water Board, KDA and the district administration to compile a complete record of all the development works and accelerate the speed.

He also indicated strict legal action in case of any kind of corruption or negligence.

Secretary LG Syed Najam Ahmad Shah in a special conversation with our correspondent said that a deadline has been given to all the concerned officers regarding the timely completion of all the mega projects and development schemes of the city and those who do not complete the work within the stipulated period will be punished.

He said that non seriousness from any officer or contractor would not be tolerated at any cost.

Najam Ahmad Shah informed that orders have been issued to complete the construction of the road from UBL Sports Complex to Piala Hotel, People’s Chowrangi to Namak Bank on a priority basis so that the people of the city can get instant relief from the routine problems. Sindh Local Government Secretary stated that consultation is going on with all the donor agencies including the World Bank to make Karachi a world-class metropolitan city and a city of prosperity, and the people of Karachi will soon feel the difference.

Both the ministers and Sindh Local Government secretary Najam Ahmad Shah emphasised that any kind of nepotism and unfair practices should be avoided and transparency and timely completion should be given top priority in every development project.

