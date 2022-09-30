Massive floods: Country suffered economic loss of $30-32bn: planning ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that Pakistan approximately faced $ 30-32 billion in economic loss because of damage to infrastructure due to the massive floods across the country.

He said that more than 33 million people and 113 districts have been affected due to floods across Pakistan.

He said this, while talking to Deputy Head of Unit, South and South East Asia European Commission, Brussels Ian Hoskins in a meeting held at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

In the meeting, matters were discussed pertaining to the European Union’s efforts for rehabilitation of flood victims and for the contribution of future reconstruction of infrastructure deeply damaged due to torrential rainfall and the consequent floods.

The secretary highlighted chalking out the future line of action for joint efforts that the government of Pakistan will lead the relief efforts while the experts from international development partners will provide technical expertise to assess the damages and reconstruction cost.

He said that 33 million people have been affected due to floods while the floods wreaked havoc in total 113 districts across Pakistan. However, he said that 84 districts are declared calamity hit that require major reconstruction and rehabilitation work.

He said that climate-induced disaster is a joint responsibility of the world with us and it implies that Pakistan undertakes reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure with the cooperation of the world and international development partners.

