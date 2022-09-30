AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
Taro Honda visits Pakistan Japan Business Forum

Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

TEXT: PJBF feels privileged for been given the opportunity of inviting the Honorable Mr. Taro Honda, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan who was in Karachi on a short visit earlier this year. Taking the opportunity of his presence in Karachi and on behalf of PJBF, Kalim Farooqui, Chairman PJBF invited the honorable Vice Minister to appraise him of the aims and objectives of the PJBF and how it is standing in as a vital link between the business communities of the two friendly countries. Also in attendance were representatives of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan as also the Board of Investment. He was appraised of the current business between Pakistan and Japan and informed about the forthcoming Joint Dialogue between the businessmen as also between the two governments. Kalim Farooqui stressed upon the fact that the visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to Pakistan was long overdue, and it will greatly help if his visit is considered soon accompanied with a high-level delegation of businessmen.

The Vice Minister appreciated the role of PJBF and assured the matters discussed will be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities in Japan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Honda PJBF Taro Kalim Farooqui

