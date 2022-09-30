Alkhidmat receives donation for flood victims from NGO of Thai Muslims

KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan received a delegation from Khon Chuay Khon Foundation — an NGO of Thai Muslims — at its head office recently, sources said on Thursday.

Executive Director of Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureishi, and Manager for Disaster Management Sarfaraz Sheikh welcomed the delegation, which was led by the Thai NGO’s chairperson, Ismail Mad-Adam. The team’s other members included the foundation’s Secretary Muhammad Faisal and Assistant Secretary Pakdeenoraset.

The visitors were briefed on the devastation caused by the recent floods and the difficult circumstances faced by the victims. The team was also briefed on the relief operations being carried out by Alkhidmat.

Ismail Mad-Adam said that the delegation had just returned from a tour of the flood-hit areas and was shocked at the wide devastation caused by the calamity.

Handing over her NGO’s assistance to Rashid Qureishi, she said that Alkhidmat was Pakistan’s most reliable and capable NGO working for the welfare of the people in crisis.

She expressed sorrow at the loss of life and property and said that Thai Muslims were united with their Pakistani brethren at this hour of trial and grief.

Rashid Qureishi thanked the delegation for supporting Alkhidmat and said that his organisation had launched its rescue operations right at the onset of the crisis.

He said that Alkhidmat was sending trucks laden with relief supplies, including dry rations, flour, water bottles, tents, blankets, mosquito nets, medicines, clothes, footwear, and cooking vessels, each day from its central relief camp to the flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

Medical camps and kitchens had also been established by the foundation. He reiterated Alkhidmat’s commitment to continuing its relief operations until the complete rehabilitation of all the victims.

The members of the foreign delegation were presented with shields and ajraks on the occasion.

