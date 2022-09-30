Bachelor’s, master’s degree programmes: Admissions open at Sindh University

HYDERABAD: Admissions to different bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and all its campuses are open for the academic year 2023.

Ten disciplines/ degree programmes have also been introduced by the university for the new academic session 2023 in view of the increasing demand for employment in various domestic institutions.

The forms for admissions to various degree programmes can be filled online by registering at the official website of the university (www.usindh.edu.pk).

The new bachelor & master degree programs 10 in number have been launched after conducting a proper survey in the national job market about the employment opportunities. Those job-oriented degree programs include BS Data Science, BS English Language Teacher Education, BS Forensic Accounting & Fraud Examination, BS Economics and Finance, BS Public Health, BS Poultry Farming and Management, BS Disaster Management, BS Coastal & Marine Sciences and B Ed 1.5 as well as 2.5-year program (3-day a week i.e. Friday, Saturday & Sunday).

The spokesperson of the University of Sindh Jamshoro said that under the vision and foresight of the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the above-mentioned 10 degree programs had been introduced, bearing in mind the increasing demand of these degrees in the national job market.

He said that innumerable vacancies were being announced in both public and private sector organizations and institutions in data science, English language teacher education, forensic accounting & fraud examination, public health, poultry farming & management, disaster management, economics & finance, coastal & marine sciences and B Ed 1.5 & 2.5-year weekend programs.

“The B Ed 1.5 and 2.5 years degree programs have been started to give training and teaching skills especially to the newly recruited PST & JEST teachers and also for those who wish to be school teachers in future”, the spokesman said.

