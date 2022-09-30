AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ABAD sends relief goods worth millions to flood victims

Press Release Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has sent relief goods worth millions of rupees to flood-affected people of Sindh.

Chairman of ABAD Hanif Memon has said that the association will continue to support flood-affected people until their rehabilitation for which small houses will be built.

The ABAD chairman said that a convoy of seven trucks was led by him to distribute relief goods to the flood-affected brethren in Hyderabad and areas around Mirpurkhas, including Jhuddo.

He said that two trucks loaded with relief goods were handed over to DIG Hyderabad Range for further distribution to flood-affected people and five trucks of relief goods were distributed among flood-affected people in areas surrounding Mirpurkhas including the hard-hit area of Jhuddo.

Chairman ABAD was accompanied by former Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, senior member Farooq Sheikhani and Afzal Misri. They also met DIG, SSP, and Deputy Commissioner, who extended every kind of support including security.

Relief goods provided by ABAD included tents, ration bags, clothing and other daily-use items. Another four trucks of relief goods including tents, ration bags, clothing and other daily use items were handed over to Pakistan Rangers in Karachi for further distribution in a flood-hit area.

The third convoy of a container and a truck full of tents, ration bags, clothing, water cooler and other daily use items was handed over to acting Governor Sindh and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani for flood-affected areas of Sindh.

On this occasion, Chairman ABAD Hanif Memon said that we will not leave our flood-affected brethren alone and will continue their support until their rehabilitation for which we are planning small houses for homeless flood-affected people.

