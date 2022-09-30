Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 29, 2022)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 29, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06400 2.31971 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.11529 3.05900 3.12057 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.67414 3.60386 3.67414 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.16986 4.12400 4.24586 0.15513
Libor 1 Year 4.77600 4.68243 4.90500 0.23200
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments