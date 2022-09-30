AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 29, 2022)....
Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 29, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.06400   2.31971   3.07171   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       3.11529   3.05900   3.12057   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       3.67414   3.60386   3.67414   0.12113
Libor 6 Month       4.16986   4.12400   4.24586   0.15513
Libor 1 Year        4.77600   4.68243   4.90500   0.23200
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

