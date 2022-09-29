Putin says conflicts in Ukraine, ex-USSR are 'result of Soviet collapse'

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that conflicts in countries of the former USSR, including Ukraine, are the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"It is enough to look at what is happening now between Russia and Ukraine, and at what is happening on the borders of some other CIS countries. All this, of course, is the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union," Putin said in a televised meeting with intelligence chiefs of former Soviet countries.

In parallel to the military operation in Ukraine, armed conflicts have returned to various parts of the former Soviet empire.

In the past month the region has seen clashes between the two Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Putin pointed fingers at the West, saying it was "working on scenarios to fuel new conflicts" in the post-Soviet space.

Putin spoke a day before he is due to formally annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions, in a move that is expected to escalate the Ukraine conflict.

"We are witnessing the formation of a new world order, which is a difficult process," Putin said, echoing earlier statements about the waning influence of the West.

Putin, who turns 70 next week, has regularly made nostalgic speeches about the USSR and served in the Soviet security services (KGB).

His statement comes during an exodus of Russian men fleeing a mobilisation, including to ex-Soviet countries like Kazakhstan, whose president vowed to shelter Russian draft dodgers.