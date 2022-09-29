AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says conflicts in Ukraine, ex-USSR are 'result of Soviet collapse'

AFP Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 09:05pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that conflicts in countries of the former USSR, including Ukraine, are the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"It is enough to look at what is happening now between Russia and Ukraine, and at what is happening on the borders of some other CIS countries. All this, of course, is the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union," Putin said in a televised meeting with intelligence chiefs of former Soviet countries.

In parallel to the military operation in Ukraine, armed conflicts have returned to various parts of the former Soviet empire.

In the past month the region has seen clashes between the two Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Germany will ‘never recognise’ Russia’s ‘sham’ votes in Ukraine: Scholz

Putin pointed fingers at the West, saying it was "working on scenarios to fuel new conflicts" in the post-Soviet space.

Putin spoke a day before he is due to formally annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions, in a move that is expected to escalate the Ukraine conflict.

"We are witnessing the formation of a new world order, which is a difficult process," Putin said, echoing earlier statements about the waning influence of the West.

Putin, who turns 70 next week, has regularly made nostalgic speeches about the USSR and served in the Soviet security services (KGB).

His statement comes during an exodus of Russian men fleeing a mobilisation, including to ex-Soviet countries like Kazakhstan, whose president vowed to shelter Russian draft dodgers.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says conflicts in Ukraine, ex-USSR are 'result of Soviet collapse'

ADB says aims to mobilise $500-700mn package for immediate relief assistance to Pakistan

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, Safdar in Avenfield case

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Drug companies warn of increasing medicine prices 'if DRAP continues to ignore plight'

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil up near $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

LNG markets may tighten further in 2023, IEA's Birol says

Read more stories